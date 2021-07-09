Thiruvananthapuram

09 July 2021 21:06 IST

Active case pool, hospitalisations rising in the State

The State on Friday reported 13,563 new cases of COVID-19, when 1,30,424 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) continues to remain between 10-11% and registered 10.4%.

New cases are rising in all districts slowly and while a rise in infections post lockdown is to be expected, violation of COVID protocols and general laxity in behaviour can lead to a situation wherein a resurgence in the epidemic curve might happen, which the State can ill-afford at this point in time.

In over 196 local bodies, the TPR continues to be over 15%.

The active case pool as well as hospitalisations are also rising now, in tune with the new cases being reported daily. On Friday, the active case pool had 1,13,115 patients, an increase in over 3,000 new cases from the previous day. The number of recoveries was 10,454.

Cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 14,380 with 130 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days.

Hospitalisations are again rising and this is something that the State would be anxious about as COVID patients continue to occupy a chunk of the hospital beds.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 2,200, taking the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID currently in hospitals to 24,575.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients, in both public and private hospitals, dipped to 1,999 from the figuire of 2,058 on Thursday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also dropped slightly to 742.

Though these figures were initially showing a declining trend, it is no longer so and have been fluctuating these past three weeks.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began now stands at 30,39,029 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,962, Kozhikode 1,494, Kollam 1,380, Thrissur 1,344, Ernakulam 1,291, Thiruvananthapuram 1,184, Palakkad 1,049, Kannur 826, Alappuzha 706, Kottayam 683, Kasaragod 576, Pathanamthitta 420, Wayanad 335, and Idukki 313.