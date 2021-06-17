TPR continues to decline with 10.85%

12,469 new cases of COVID-19 when 1,14,894 samples were tested

The State on Thursday reported 12,469 new cases of COVID-19 when 1,14,894 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Test positivity rate (TPR) continues to show a decline with 10.85%.

The active case pool has 1,08,560 patients, with 13,614 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

Cumulative fatality now stands at 11,743, with 88 deaths which occurred in the past two or three days added to the official list.

Hospitalisations are going down steadily day by day. However, there was a significant increase in hospital admissions, with 2,492 patients getting admitted on Thursday, as against the figure of 2,052 on Wednesday. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals has dipped to 28,227.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients, in both public and private hospitals, are declining steadily and now, 2,824 patients are occupying ICU beds. The number of patients requiring ventilator support among these patients has also come down to 1,099.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 27,73,943 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,727 cases, Kollam 1,412, Ernakulam 1,322, Malappuram 1,293, Thrissur 1,157, Kozhikode 968, Palakkad 957, Alappuzha 954, Pathanamthitta 588, Kannur 535, Kottayam 464, Idukki 417, Kasaragod 416 and Wayanad 259.