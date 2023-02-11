T.P. Vivek’s songs take music lovers on a nostalgic trip

February 11, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Singer T.P. Vivek enthralled the music lovers at Rapadi open air auditorium here on Saturday night when he rendered a handful of nostalgic Malayalam songs as part of the Gowri national cultural festival.

The Hrudayageet musical night took the audience back to their youthful years. When Nikitha Tinish accompanied Mr. Vivek on the sitar, Retnasree Iyer played the tabla, Nandu Bansuri played the flute, and Nazar Edappally played harmonium.

The five-day festival began on Friday with a Kuchipudi performance by actor Rachana Narayanankutty.

Other programmes

Actor Shobhana will perform Bharatanatyam on Sunday, to be followed by a Mohiniyattam performance by Gopika Varma. On Monday, Sangita Chatterjee will present Kathak, to be followed by a Kuchipudi recital by Alekhya Punjala.