T.P. Ramakrishnan, a seasoned politician and trade union leader

T.P. Ramakrishnan, the newly appointed convener of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), is a seasoned politician, trade union leader, and former Minister, with over five decades of public life behind him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is right now MLA for Perambra in Kozhikode district, a State secretariat member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], and the State president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions. Mr. Ramakrishnan has been representing the Perambra segment since 2016. He handled Labour and Excise portfolios in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government between 2016 and 2021 and is at present the CPI(M)’s parliamentary party leader in the Kerala Assembly. Bringing migrant labourers under a health insurance scheme and the ‘Vimukthi’ de-addiction drive had been some of the initiatives launched during his tenure as Minister.

The 74-year-old leader started his political life through the Kerala Students Federation, which later became the Students Federation of India, in the late 60s, and later the Kerala Socialist Youth Federation, the predecessor to the Democratic Youth Federation of India. He joined the CPI(M) in 1968 and rose through the ranks. Mr. Ramakrishnan had been instrumental in organising plantation labourers, headload workers, and motor workers in the district. He was jailed during the Emergency imposed in the country between 1975 and 1977 and was subjected to brutal torture at the Kakkayam police camp.

He had been the area secretary of the CPI(M) in Balussery and Perambra and later became a member of the Kozhikode district committee. Mr. Ramakrishnan held the post of the CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary for 10 years from 2004. He was first elected to the Assembly from Perambra in 2001.

After CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan officially announced his elevation to the post, Mr. Ramakrishnan told the media on Saturday that he would be receptive to all the parties in the LDF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.