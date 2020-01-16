T.P. Peethambaran is NCP State president

As expected, T.P. Peethambaran was on Thursday made president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State unit.

The decision was taken after party general secretary Praful Patel, who oversees its State unit, held a meeting with its working committee members from Kerala in Mumbai. Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Peethambaran said he would lead the party till February/March next year when organisational elections would be held.

In the last quarter of the year, there would be a membership drive till December end and the process of election to various posts from the grassroots would begin, he said.

He said he would focus on strengthening the party ahead of the byelection in Kuttanad, the Assembly seat became vacant following the death of Thomas Chandy, who was also heading the party in the State.

No discussion

He said there was no discussion on a change in the party representation in the State Cabinet.