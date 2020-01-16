Kerala

T.P. Peethambaran is NCP State president

T. P. Peethambaran Master

T. P. Peethambaran Master  

more-in

To lead the party till March next year

As expected, T.P. Peethambaran was on Thursday made president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State unit.

The decision was taken after party general secretary Praful Patel, who oversees its State unit, held a meeting with its working committee members from Kerala in Mumbai. Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Peethambaran said he would lead the party till February/March next year when organisational elections would be held.

In the last quarter of the year, there would be a membership drive till December end and the process of election to various posts from the grassroots would begin, he said.

He said he would focus on strengthening the party ahead of the byelection in Kuttanad, the Assembly seat became vacant following the death of Thomas Chandy, who was also heading the party in the State.

No discussion

He said there was no discussion on a change in the party representation in the State Cabinet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 11:16:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tp-peethambaran-is-ncp-state-president/article30579205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY