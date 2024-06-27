Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered the suspension of three prison officials linked to the controversial recommendation to grant commutation of sentences to the accused in the T.P. Chandrasekaran murder case.

The officials suspended include Kannur Central Jail joint superintendent K.S. Sreejith, assistant superintendent Grade-I B.G. Arun, and assistant prison officer O.V. Raghunath.

The decision to suspend the officials was announced ahead of the Leader of the Opposition’s submission in the Kerala Assembly on June 27.

K.K. Rema, MLA and wife of T.P. Chandrasekharan, had recently sought permission to present an emergency motion notice in the Assembly regarding the issue. However, the Speaker denied the request, citing the Kerala government’s assurance that there were no plans for sentence commutation.

