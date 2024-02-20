GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.P. Chandrasekharan murder: Larger conspiracy unrevealed due to telecom service providers’ refusal to cooperate in probe, alleges Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala says Congress party will extend support to K.K. Rema, wife of slain RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, to continue her legal fight in Supreme Court

February 20, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Chennithala (file)

Ramesh Chennithala (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Describing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the “master brain” behind the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, senior Congress leader and former Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said the larger conspiracy behind the political murder remained unrevealed with the non-cooperation on the part of a few telecom service providers in the State in exchanging the required records with the special investigation team.

Addressing reporters at the Kozhikode District Congress Committee office here on February 20 (Tuesday), Mr. Chennithala claimed that the service providers had been reportedly declining to cooperate with the procedures citing technical difficulties in retaining call detail records for more than three years.

“By the time I assumed the office as Home Minister, all the accused behind the murder had been put behind the bars,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala, who accused CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan of being a key part in the political conspiracy, said the Indian National Congress would stand by K.K. Rema, MLA, who announced her decision to move the Supreme Court for exposing the suspected conspirators behind the murder of her husband.

“The CPI(M) leaders, including its State secretary M.V. Govindan, who welcomed the High Court verdict that upheld the quantum of punishment awarded to the convicts in the murder were actually admitting their suspected involvement in the incident,” he alleged.

According to Mr. Chennithala, some of the suspected CPI(M) leaders were let off giving them the benefit of the doubt.

“There is no doubt about the CPI(M)’s role in the murder. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the then State secretary of the party,” said Mr. Chennithala, while sarcastically commenting that “political murders witnessed a fall in the State only because of the elevation of people with criminal background to power.”

‘CM ignoring people’s struggle’

Mr. Chennithala, who also visited Wayanad district on the day to hold talks with farmers in the wake of the increasing man-animal conflicts and related deaths, said Mr. Vijayan was ignoring the people’s struggle for existence without even trying to visit the affected areas.

“Not even the Forest Minister visited the affected spots as if he himself was hit by tranquiliser shots,” he criticised.

