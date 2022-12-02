Town Square in Alappuzha set to get a facelift

December 02, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

₹3-crore project will be launched in four months

The Hindu Bureau

3D model of Town Square | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Alappuzha Town Square will be transformed into an entertainment-cultural centre. As part of it, the Town Square will be renovated at a cost of ₹3 crore. A meeting chaired by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja and attended by P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, and Alappuzha municipal chairperson Soumya Raj decided to launch the work in four months.

Among the works proposed are the construction of the roof and balcony, revamping of the stage, and laying of tiles. Once renovated, the facility will accommodate 1,500 people at a time. Construction of the roof would allow functions to be organised in the daytime.

Mr. Teja has directed officials to begin the tendering process at the earliest. Officials said that a dining room, among other facilities, would come up in the second phase of the project.

The Town Square, which was constructed at a cost ₹2.25 crore, was opened in 2012. Tourism deputy director K.P. Radhakrishnan Pillai, project engineer S.S. Vinodkumar, District Tourism Promotion Council secretary Lijo Abraham and architects attended the meeting.

