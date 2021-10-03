Town planning amendment Bill to be tabled

It is aimed at cutting down the delay in preparation of master plans of local bodies

The Kerala Town and Country Planning Amendment Bill 2021, set to be tabled in the assembly on Monday, is aimed at cutting down the delay in preparation of the master plans of various local self Governments and for better planning in urban areas to withstand natural disasters and frequent flood events. However, planning experts are sceptical of some of the omissions from the original act in the amendments.

One of the omissions is the provision for an execution plan at the local body level, which was part of the Section 35 of the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act 2016. The long period taken in the sanctioning process of the execution plan is being cited as one of the reasons for excluding and replacing it with a priority action plan in the master plan.

According to Jacob Easow, Former Additional Chief Town Planner, this will affect the dynamic planning system at the local level and will turn it into a rigid and static planning system.

“The execution plan is for a period for 5 years while a Master Plan is for 20 years. Such a plan for our urban local governments will be a key instrument for solving our urban miseries in sustainable frameworks and will act as a platform for integration between sectors as well. By omitting Execution Plan, provision in the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act 2016 will lose the great opportunity for our local bodies to act as local self-governments and for each newly elected local administration to have a relook at the plan. It will bring bottlenecks in the development process,” said Mr.Easow.

The amendment bill also introduces a new set of plans at the local level parallel to the master plan for the respective city. This was done as per the suggestions of the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme to regulate development in hazard-prone areas. However, this could create duplication and confusion as there will be two plans governing the same area, says Mr.Easow. Another clause in the amendment bill renames the ‘State Town and Country Planning Board’ as the ‘State Town and Country Planning Committee’.

In the existing Act, the master plan prepared by the local body is forwarded to the government, which in consultation with the planning board or the Chief Town Planner, accord approval, within a period of sixty days from the date of receipt of the plan.

In the amendment bill, the master plan is to be forwarded to the Chief Town Planner, who will within 45 days forward it to the government along with the remarks that whether such plans are in accordance with other plans.