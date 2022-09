Cine actor Tovino Thomas inaugurated the logo of My Radio 90, a community FM radio, at a function organised at Vimala College Thrissur, on Tuesday.

The actor walked the ramp with models at the function organised at the college. My Radio 90 is an initiative of the Snehapoorvam Educational Charitable Trust, initiated by T.N. Prathapan, MP. My Radio 90 has been conceived as an edutainment radio.