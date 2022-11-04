Tourists rescued from Vembanad Lake

Five people, including two women and a five-year-old, were rescued from a houseboat that got struck in Vembanad Lake, near Pathiramanal island, Alappuzha, on Friday. The rescued persons were later identified as tourists from North India who were on a sightseeing trip.

According to sources, the vessel developed engine failure and started drifting in the waters in inclement weather around 5 p.m, leaving passengers panicked. The boat crew immediately contacted authorities for help. A rescue boat was dispatched from the Muhamma station of the State Water Transport department and all the passengers were evacuated safely.