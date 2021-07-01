Tourists complain of sexual assault at Varkala; one arrested

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 July 2021 20:08 IST

Lack of surveillance system blamed for incidents

Three tourists, including two foreigners, complained to the Varkala police on Thursday about the sexual-harassment attempts they faced at the destination. While one person was arrested shortly, a man-hunt is on for another assailant.

The alleged incidents have come as a blow to the government as it geared up to reopen tourist destinations after months. It also highlighted the lack of lighting facilities and surveillance systems in such places.

The foreigners, who hail from France and the United Kingdom, claimed one person misbehaved with them while they were on their way from the Thiruvambady beach to their homestay at Kurakkani around 8 p.m. on Monday. The offender flashed at the tourists and began to chase them. “We began to run as he chased us. We were scared as there were no one in the area. He finally ran away after seeing two other men some distance away,” one of the victims said.

Advertising

Advertising

Another incident

The incident was not an isolated one. A Mumbai native, who stayed with them, faced a similar incident on Wednesday when a motorcyclist groped her. In both cases, the victims could not see the faces of the perpetrators as they were wearing masks.

Soon after receiving the complaints, the Varkala police arrested Mahesh, 27, of Mukkalakkal in Edava in connection with the first case. Varkala Inspector Dwijesh S. said efforts were on to nab the accused in the other incident.

The tourists flagged the absence of streetlights and CCTV cameras in many parts of the destination. “Such incidents have happened to many girls, both locals and foreigners. We have requested the police to install more lights and CCTV cameras to make the place safer,” they said.

Despite ranking among the best tourist spots in the country, Varkala and Kovalam have often come under the scanner for atrocities against tourists. The alleged sexual assault and murder of a Latvian tourist near Kovalam three years ago had raised questions regarding the safety of tourists.