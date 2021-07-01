Tourists complain of sexual assault at Varkala

Lack of surveillance system blamed for incidents

Three tourists, including two foreigners, complained to the Varkala police on Thursday that they faced sexual-harassment attempts during their stay at the destination.

The alleged incidents have come as a blow to the government as it geared up to reopen the tourist destinations after months. It also highlighted the lack of lighting facilities as well as surveillance systems in tourist destinations.

The foreigners, who hail from France and the United Kingdom, claimed an unidentified person misbehaved with them as they were walking on the Thiruvambady beach around 8 p.m. on Monday. The offender flashed at the tourists and began to chase them. “We began to run as he chased us. We were scared as there was no one in the area. He finally ran away after seeing two other men some distance away,” one of the victims said.

The duo realised that the incident was not an isolated one when they shared their ordeal with a Mumbai native who has been staying with them at a homestay. The domestic tourist too had faced a similar incident recently when a motorcyclist groped her. In both cases, the victims could not see the faces of the perpetrators as they were wearing masks.

The Varkala police, which have launched a probe, hoped to zero in on the assailants through CCTV visuals in the area.

Lack of light, camera

The tourists flagged the absence of streetlights and CCTV cameras in many parts of the region.

“Such incidents happened to many girls, both locals and foreigners. We have requested the police to install more lights and CCTV cameras to make the place safer,” they said.

Despite ranking among the best tourist spots in the country, Varkala and Kovalam have often come under the scanner for atrocities against tourists. The alleged sexual assault and murder of a Latvian tourist near Kovalam three years ago had raised questions regarding the safety of tourists.