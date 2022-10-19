Tourist operators reluctant to conduct services without colour code

As per the new code, all tourist buses should be painted white with a metallic gold and violet stripe each on the body. Photo for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: File photo

People who have booked tourist vehicles are left in the lurch as operators are reluctant to conduct services in view of the intensified inspection by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) for enforcement of uniform colour code.

As per the new code, all tourist buses should be painted white with a metallic gold and violet stripe each on the body. The Centre had mandated the implementation of the code from January this year. However, tourist bus operators legally challenged it, and the case is posted for November 15.

The operators are of the view that they should start complying with the code only after the court takes a final decision on the matter. The government, however, took a stern position after the Vadakkenchery accident.

According to sources, there are around 3,000 contract carriage vehicles in Kozhikode district, of which around 600 are tourist buses. Schools, private companies, and families book them for tours and weddings. Incidentally, only around 25% of operators have reportedly complied with the colour code so far.

Functionaries of the Kozhikode District Contract Carriage Operators Association claimed that many of those who had booked vehicles were now cancelling their plans. “They are worried about the possible inspection of vehicles during the journey, as it may affect their plans,” it said.

Meanwhile, the operators said they needed more time to get the painting done. They pointed out that at least one month would be required for each vehicle to be painted in accordance with the colour code. Also, there are not many workshops in Kerala where the painting is done. Moreover, the cost of painting is between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.25 lakh, they added.