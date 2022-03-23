Tourist from U.P. found dead in Varkala resort pool

She was staying at a homestay for two months

She was staying at a homestay for two months

A tourist who hailed from Uttar Pradesh was found dead in a resort at Varkala on Tuesday.

The Varkala Police identified the deceased as Vidya Raghavan (59) of Lucknow. She is known to have been staying at a homestay at Varkala for nearly two months.

According to the police, she was found unconscious in the resort pool around 6 p.m. She used to visit the resort for swimming lessons. After being found floating in the pool by the resort staff, she was rushed to a hospital nearby where the death was confirmed.

While the post-mortem examination report is awaited, the police suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death.