Tourist from T.N. drowns in Idukki river

March 04, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

A tourist from Tamil Nadu, who was part of a group visiting Munnar, drowned at the Muthirapuzha river near Rajakkad in Munnar on Saturday. The Rajakkad police said that the victim was Tirupur resident Abdulla Abdulkareem, 25. The 11-member group from a Chennai-based IT company had reached Munnar on March 2.

While on their way back to Tamil Nadu, they stopped their vehicle near the river. Abdulla drowned while bathing in the river. Though he was rushed to the taluk hospital at Adimaly, he was pronounced dead. The body was shifted to Adimaly taluk hospital for autopsy.