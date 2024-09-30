ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist from Tamil Nadu drowns in Vembanad Lake

Published - September 30, 2024 07:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 58-year-old tourist from Tamil Nadu drowned in Vemabanad Lake at R Block in Alappuzha on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Joseph D. Nixon of Tirunelveli. The police said that Dixon and other members of his family were on a houseboat trip when his daughter Sabhaya jumped into the lake. Dixon also jumped into the water to save his daughter. Though employees of the houseboat rescued both, Dixon was declared dead by doctors at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha. His daughter escaped unhurt.

