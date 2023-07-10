ADVERTISEMENT

Tourist from Coimbatore drowns after falling off houseboat in Alappuzha

July 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old tourist from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu drowned in Vembanad Lake after falling off a houseboat at Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Deepak Murukesan. According to the Tourism police, he went missing from the vessel around 9 p.m. After assuming that he might have fallen into the water, Fire and Rescue Services from the Alappuzha unit immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation. But they could not find him. His body was recovered by scuba divers of the department around 9.15 a.m. on on Monday.

