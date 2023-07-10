HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourist from Coimbatore drowns after falling off houseboat in Alappuzha

July 10, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old tourist from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu drowned in Vembanad Lake after falling off a houseboat at Pallathuruthy in Alappuzha on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Deepak Murukesan. According to the Tourism police, he went missing from the vessel around 9 p.m. After assuming that he might have fallen into the water, Fire and Rescue Services from the Alappuzha unit immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation. But they could not find him. His body was recovered by scuba divers of the department around 9.15 a.m. on on Monday.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.