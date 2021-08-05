Tourist centre to be developed in each local body in Kannur

Development should benefit locals too: Minister

Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammad Riyas on Wednesday said that steps would be taken to develop at least one tourist centre in each local body in the district.

He said Kannur, blessed with natural beauty, including mountains, the Arabian Sea, rivers, and lakes, had immense tourism potential.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting of local body presidents conducted online in connection with tourism development in the district. Mr. Riyas said Kannur could play a pivotal role in the tourism map of the State.

The tourism sector, which was facing a crisis owing to COVID, should be revived. That would be possible by promoting local tourism, he said. Rural tourist attractions needed to include cultural heritage, food, ancient sites, historical relics, and agricultural practices, he said.

The Minister said tourism development should be done in such a way as to benefit the local people as well. Plans should be formulated according to local characteristics.

For this, training would be given to those selected at the local body level. The potential of the Kannur Airport should be utilised to make the district a better tourist destination.

He said an information centre would be set up at the airport to introduce visitors to the major tourism destinations in the district.

The meeting was attended by District Panchayat President P.P. Divya, District Collector T.V. Subhash, Tourism Deputy Director T.V. Prashanth and local body presidents.