Tourist boat rolled out at Parassinikadavu

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that an air conditioned tourist boat with capacity for 120 people will be allowed at Parassinikadavu.
Inaugurating the water taxi service in Malabar at Parassinikadavu, he said more boats would be introduced in the sector, in addition to the existing services.
Quoting the Finance Minister, he said more funds would be allocated in the Budget to expedite the manufacture of solar boats.
Time-bound programmes are being formulated to speed up the construction of the Kovalam-Bekal waterway.
The boat terminal at Parassinikadavu was constructed at a cost of ₹4.5 crore. The terminal was set up under the Malabar River Cruise Tourism project.
James Mathew, MLA, presided over the function held at the Parassinikkadavu boat terminal. State Water Transport Department Director Shaji V. Nair and District Tourism Promotion Council Secretary K.P. Srinivasan were present.
