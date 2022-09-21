Tourist attractions at Kottukkal agricultural farm

ADVERTISEMENT

After launching its ambitious farm tourism project at the Kuriyottumala hi-tech dairy farm, the Kollam district panchayat is extending the programme to the District Agricultural Farm, Kottukkal. Ornamental fish pond, water fountain, botanical garden, rose garden, children’s park and an agriculture museum have been constructed spending ₹50 lakh, said the officials here on Wednesday. They added that projects worth ₹10 crore will be implemented in the next phase and NABARD has accorded administrative sanction for a ₹7-crore project. While the district panchayat has allocated ₹75 lakh for the project, works worth ₹2.25 crore are progressing for irrigation. An artificial pond, pedal boats, exotic fruit trees, tree house, integrated farming, cafeteria, dormitory and rooms will come up in the next phase of the project.