Tourism yet to be back on rails in Idukki

The travails of the tourism sector started with the floods in 2018 that dampened the spirit of the neelakurinji flowering season in the Munnar hills. Though the season was scheduled to start by August end, it got delayed and all efforts to revive it went awry.

Much of the hotel bookings for the season were cancelled. The government abruptly announced an end of the neelakurinji season in October-end that year. The floods also damaged the roads, negatively impacting the tourism sector.

The main attractions in Munnar are the winter season, with the temperature dropping to sub-zero levels, and the monsoon season, when heavy rain lash the hills. For the past two years, there was only tepid response from tourists to the charms of the hill station.

The manager of a hotel in Munnar said a change in climate was evident at the hill destination. Unlike in the past, the temperature dropped to sub-zero level this year only once or twice in February and the winter season too was delayed. Usually, frost was experienced by the first week of January.

Under stress

Munnar Hotel and Resorts Association president V.V. George said the tourism sector was under tremendous stress. The frequent travel curbs on Gap Road did not do any good for tourism in Munnar. He said the climate this year was clear without much cloud and frost.

He called for governmental efforts to promote the destination in foreign countries.

“In addition to the other factors, the change in climate also had a role in reducing the arrival of tourists to Thekkady. It is true that some of the bookings have been cancelled following the COVID-19 scare,” said Jayan P .Vijayan, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council.

He said COVID-19 had a negative impact on the tourism sector.

Kumily, a town close to Thekkady, is dependent on tourism. Many hotels were closed for days after the 2018 floods and last year too. “There is a downward trend in tourism at Thekkady in terms of the arrival of both domestic and foreign tourists. Over the past three years there has been a continuous drop in hotel bookings, especially group bookings,” said a travel agent.