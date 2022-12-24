Tourism will define Kerala’s future, says Riyas

December 24, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tourism will soon become the sector defining the future of Kerala, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was opening the second edition of the five-day Beypore International Water Festival at Beypore on Saturday evening.

The event is being organised by Kerala Tourism in association with the Kozhikode district administration and the District Tourism Promotion Council. Mr. Riyas said the festival would be held every year. The government had been devising plans to strengthen the rural economy by boosting the tourism potential of villages, he added.

A tourism carnival, recreational water sports, visit to Navy ship INS Kalpeni, surfing demo and paramotoring are some of the attractions of the festival. Water-based competitions, international kite fest, cultural programmes, food festival and flea market on the Marina Beach and on the banks of the Chaliyar river offered a rare holiday experience to visitors, said a release.