Tourism, waste management get thrust in Alappuzha municipal Budget

February 12, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Tourism and waste management welfare received major boost in the Alappuzha municipality’s Budget for 2024-25.

The ₹3.73 crore surplus Budget, with a revenue of ₹280.68 crore and an expenditure of ₹276.95 crore, was presented by Municipal vice-chairman P.S.M. Hussain on Monday.

The Budget proposes to set up an amenity centre, auditorium, dining hall, coffee shop, tourism information centre, exhibition centre, and gymnasium among other facilities at Alappuzha Town Square with the aid of the State government. The municipality will beautify all major bridges in Alappuzha town. Once the present Alappuzha municipal office is shifted to the newly constructed Centenary building, the old one will be converted into a heritage guest house. A tourism amenity centre will be set up on land in the possession of the civic body at Thookkukulam. The Budget suggests the construction of aspirational toilet facilities in different parts of the town.

To reduce sanitary waste, an amount of ₹10 lakh has been earmarked for the distribution of menstrual cups. The municipality will distribute kitchen bins and inoculum to all households within its limits. The entire organic manure generated will be procured by the municipality and brought to the market as a branded product through Kudumbashree Mission and Haritha Karma Sena. A sum of ₹10 lakh has been set aside for buying bio bins.

The Budget has earmarked ₹40 lakh for removing legacy waste and another ₹25 lakh for buying equipment. It proposes a ‘Haritha Hub’ at the Sarvodayapuram landfill site. As part of the project, a modern conveyor belt, shredding unit, baling machine, and resource recovery centre among other facilities will be set up.

A sum of ₹10 crore has been set aside for the construction and renovation of roads. Basic infrastructure facilities at General Hospital, Alappuzha will be improved by spending ₹50 lakh. Another ₹75 lakh has been earmarked for the construction/renovation of houses for women belonging to extremely poor category. A sum of ₹1 crore has been set aside for the extreme poverty eradication programme.

To ensure jobs for women, the municipality will launch Taste of Alleppey Food on Wheels kiosks spending ₹20 lakh.

The Budget also proposes projects for improving drinking water supply, palliative care, paddy cultivation, etc.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma presided.