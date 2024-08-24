Tourism stakeholders in Kerala wary of ‘dark tourism’ as queries flood

The tourism sector of Kerala is limping back to normalcy after the landslides in Wayanad on July 30, which claimed hundreds of lives in the hilly district. Soon after the catastrophic landslides, tourism activities came to a grinding halt across the State with both travellers inside and outside the State preferring to stay away from spots where dangers lurk beneath the picturesque destinations.

However, when the sector started to reopen its door to visitors, the stakeholders in the red zone areas were a bit confused. “We receive a flood of queries from people of late, asking whether it is possible to visit and stay in the properties. It is quite difficult to distinguish whether it is ‘dark tourism cases’ or ‘genuine visitors’ aimed at reviving the local economy,” said Devan Ramavarma, who owns a property at Thollayiram Kandi in Wayanad, which is hardly 6 km away from the landslides site. Dark tourism refers to the visits to places associated with tragedies.

His property is normally closed during the July, August, and September months, with hardly any visitors during the peak of monsoon season. “Considering the number of queries received and their eagerness to visit the area, we are a bit confused as to whether it is a part of dark tourism to explore the places devasted in the calamity,” said Mr. Ramavarma, who resides in Bengaluru.

A good number of experts in the field are of the view that it’s time for the State to create awareness among travellers about how to be responsible travellers. Prashanth Vasudev, former deputy director of Kerala Tourism and chief tourism consultant, North Malabar Tourism Organisation, said the government has to launch an awareness campaign across the State coinciding with reopening of sites closed for tourists after the landslides. “We need to extend a lending hand to the industry to stand on its own feet, but at the same time, it is equally important to create awareness about how to be a responsible traveller while visiting and experiencing a destination,” said Mr. Vasudev.

Crowd management required

According to experts, the jeep tourism in Thollayiram Kandi, for instance, is harmful for the ecosystem in the region. While there were hardly five or six jeeps in the area a decade ago, now around 200 jeeps are operating in the area after the opening of the glass bridge at Thollayiram Kandi, taking thousands of tourists per day to the location in peak days, irrespective of the carrying capacity of the destination and without any crowd management. They felt there should be some controls in crowd management, along with the need to inculcate the values of responsible travelling.