Tourism sector to open up from Oct. 15

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 October 2020 20:54 IST

The State tourism sector will open up from October 15 in a staggered manner adhering to the COVID-19 protocol.

“Domestic tourists will be allowed at select destinations such as hill stations and places where visitors can be regulated through barricades and tickets. This is on an experimental basis,” Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran told a press conference here on Tuesday.

However, domestic tourists will not be allowed on beaches as regulation of visitors is impossible. In view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the plan is to open up the tourism sector in phases and pave the way for the revival of the travel trade hit by the pandemic.

The Minister said foreign tourists would have to wait for holidaying in Kerala. Moreover, regular international flights had not commenced to the country as the Centre was yet to give its nod.