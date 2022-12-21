Tourism sector to be developed further in tandem with changing times: Pinarayi

December 21, 2022 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nagaravasantham flower show, organised jointly by the Tourism Department, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Kerala Rose Society, begins in city

The Hindu Bureau

All set for the Flower show organised jointly by the State Tourism Department,Kerala Rose soceity and DTPC at Kanakakunnu, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The State government intends to develop the tourism sector further by exploring the possibilities thrown up by changing times, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating the Nagaravasantham flower show organised jointly by the Tourism Department, District Tourism Promotion Council, and the Kerala Rose Society, in association with the city Corporation.

Mr. Vijayan said Kerala had a tradition where in after a day’s hard work, people organised cultural programmes at night for recreation. It was an attempt to bring back such a culture that night life was being promoted as part of Responsible Tourism. Programmes such as Nagaravasantham would provide a fillip to such efforts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The peaceful environment in the State was an asset for the tourism sector. Selection of the State among the 50 must-see destinations by national and international publications such as Time and India Today was a recognition for Responsible Tourism, he said.

Mr. Vijayan handed over a rose plant to Mayor Arya Rajendran to inaugurate the flower show.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas who presided over the function said the highest number of domestic tourists reached the State this year since the formation of Kerala. As per figures till September this year, 1.3 crore domestic tourists had reached the State. By the end of the year, this would touch 1.5 crore, an all-time record.

The Minister switched on the decorative lighting arranged by the Tourism Department as part of Nagaravasantham.

Ministers G.R. Anil, Antony Raju, and Roshy Augustine, MLA V.K. Prasanth, and Tourism Director Prem Krishnan, participated in the function.

With the inauguration, entry to the exhibition venue at Kanakakkunnu was allowed for the public. Tickets are priced at ₹100 for adults and ₹50 for children till the age of 12.

Ticket counters have been set up at five places in the city to prevent crowding – in front of Kanakakkunnu, Tourism office opposite Museum, flower show organising committee office opposite Jawahar Balbhavan, DTPC office at Vellayambalam, and Tagore Theatre at Vellayambalam.

The show will continue till 1 a.m., while the tickets will be given till 12 midnight. Cultural programmes will also be held as part of the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US