Tourism sector seeks relaxation of excise policy norms

Key tourism stakeholders of Kerala have in unison sought relaxation of excise policy norms regarding dry days and the 11 p.m. deadline to serve liquor, so that the State can live up to its image as a destination for weddings and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

This and issues related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) are among the key points that they have taken up with the State government in the run-up to the 12th edition of Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) that would be held here from September 26 to 29, it is learnt.

Expressing concern at the trend among organisers of destination weddings and MICE tourism to choose at times locales such as Goa and Sri Lanka, which do not have similar curbs on serving liquor, Jose Pradeep, president of KTM Society, said Kerala held immense potential to host such events. “We can attract more organisers of corporate events and over three dozen prominent wedding planners to the State, if the excise policy is made tourism-friendly. Weddings and MICE events are often held over three to four days and liquor has to be served beyond 11 p.m. and on dry days, since celebrations stretch up to the midnight on most occasions,” he added.

Excise dept. opinion

The society had submitted representations to the government about two months ago, based on which the government is learnt to have sought the opinion of the Excise department. “Apart from mega events which attract a few thousand people, Kerala is in demand to host smaller events of 100 to 200 people at Kovalam, Kumarakom etc., after the G-20 Sherpas Meeting at Kumarakom in 2023. The State government stands to lose tax amounts ranging between 5% to 18%, if organisers of such events opted for other States and even Dubai and Sri Lanka. This is apart from the local economy missing on the multiplier effect,” sources said.

‘Time to decide’

General Manager of Grand Hyatt – Kochi Rajesh Ramdas said the property, which also had a convention centre, lost an estimated ₹5.50 crore so far this year alone, since many weddings and corporate events were held in Goa and Jaipur, due to the liquor policy here. “It must be kept in mind that dinner parties often begin at 10 p.m. for weddings and it is tough to convince guests about the curbs on serving liquor after 11 p.m.”

Highly placed sources in Kerala Tourism said the excise, police and social-justice departments ought to sit together and take a decision on relaxing the liquor policy. “We are hopeful of clarity in this regard during the coming months,” they said.

