Tourism prospects of Aranmula brightens with govt. sanctioning boat service on Pampa river

July 29, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The efforts of Aranmula, a central Travancore village renowned for its heritage and traditions, to work its way into the tourism map have received a fillip with the State government approving operation of motor boats on the Pampa river.

In a recent notification, the Department of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation declared the Aranmula-Chengannur stretch of the Pampa ‘as a line of navigation’ under the Travancore Public Canals and Public ferries Act, 1096 M.E for launching a new boat service. As per the Act, which came into effect in 1920, no passenger boats are permitted to ply on the river.

The decision, taken at a meeting convened by the Chief Secretary, comes in response to a petition seeking permission to operate tourist vessels through the Pampa put forth by the Aranmula Vikasana Samiti to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine. The request is backed with recommendations from the Irrigation and Inland Navigation departments, besides the Tourism, Water Resources, and Law departments.

The mechanised boats that used to ply on the river till now were those deployed by the district administration as part of the security arrangements for the annual Uthrattathi water regatta and Vallasdya at Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple.

To begin with, the samiti will be deploying a 12-seater shikkara boat to conduct guided tours to the landmarks and scenic locales of Aranmula — more famous for its closely guarded tradition of metal mirrors. It has already received permission in this regard from the district panchayat while the panchayats on both sides of the Pampa too have extended their support to the initiative through resolutions.

“Various tour packages with special focus on the centuries-old Aranmula Sree Parthasarathy Temple, the Thiruvonathoni, and the Palliyodams (snakeboats) will be designed with the support of stakeholder agencies. These packages will also combine a ride through the Pampa to see the regatta track, Vilakkumadam Palace, and places of spiritual significance up to Chengannur downstream,” says P.R. Radhakrishnan, samiti president.