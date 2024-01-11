Tourism projects presented at investors’ meet will be completed in a time-bound manner: Minister

January 11, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All projects presented at the recent Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) organised by the Tourism department in association with the industry will be completed in a time-bound manner through a single-window system, Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

A facilitation centre will start functioning at the Department of Tourism by January 25 and a web portal by February 10 to fast-track the projects, he said while presiding over a review meeting here on Thursday.

The Tourism department has shortlisted projects by 19 investors for fast-track implementation from among the proposals presented at the investors’ meet held here in November.

Monitoring committee

The meeting decided to constitute a project monitoring committee under the Tourism Secretary to assess the progress of the TIM projects and remove bottlenecks. A nodal officer will be appointed for the investors to contact and implement the projects. The projects that can be easily implemented will be identified first.

It was also decided to appoint a consultancy through a transparent and competitive tendering process for project implementation and technical and legal evaluation. A project management centre will be opened and a project execution team formed to expedite the work.

The meeting also decided to hold department-level review meetings fortnightly and government-level meetings every month.

On own land

Tourism Secretary K. Biju said the department would provide all necessary facilities to the entrepreneurs to implement tourism projects on their own land. He directed all these projects to be shifted to a single-window system for timely completion.

A meeting with the Industries department will be convened to implement a single window system for the TIM projects. The department will prepare an action plan for the TIM projects and hold the next follow-up meeting in February.

The Additional Director of Tourism (General) has been appointed convener of TIM Facilitation Centre and the chairman Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd. as co-convener.

