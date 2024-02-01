GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism potential of Kerala school arts festival will be leveraged: Minister

Committee formed to spearhead efforts to attain a world record for the festival regarded as the largest-of-its-kind in Asia.

February 01, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government is exploring the means to maximise the tourism potential of the State School Arts Festival as a platform to showcase diverse art forms, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has said.

Responding to questions on behalf of General Education Minister V. Sivankutty during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, he added that a committee had been constituted to spearhead the State’s efforts to attain a world record for the arts festival that was regarded as the largest-of-its-kind in Asia.

During peak tourist season

Mr. Radhakrishnan said discussions would be initiated with the Tourism department to leverage the uniqueness of the annual event to attract more visitors to the State. Moreover, the fete was normally held during the peak tourist season from September to March.

The government was actively considering a proposal to introduce tribal arts among the competition items in the festival next year onwards. The inclusion would be considered while revising the Kerala School Kalolsavam Manual. The display of Mangalamkali, a tribal dance performed by the Mavilan tribe in northern Kerala, by students of the Government Model Residential School, Kasaragod, could be seen as a prelude to the move, the Minister pointed out.

Answering a query by Congress legislator Sunny Joseph, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the government would soon release funds for the expenses borne by the organisers of sub-district and district-level school arts festivals. The government had earmarked ₹3.75 crore for the State-level arts festival, but was forced to meet expenses by roping in sponsors.

