New tourism policy has an inclusive face

Targeting a 100% increase in arrival of foreign tourists and 50% in domestic tourists in five years, the Tourism Policy 2017 envisions active participation of the differently abled and transgenders in promoting the industry.

Briefing reporters about the policy on Friday, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and director P. Bala Kiran said new products would be launched for luring youths, professionals, students, and artists, and top priority would be accorded to experiential tourism that would lend tourists an opportunity to experience the pulse of rural life, vocations, and indigenous products.

A tourism regulatory authority has been mooted for curbing unhealthy practices and ensuring better intervention of the Tourism Department through periodical inspections and a licensing system. Responsible Tourism would be implemented all over the State.

An investment cell would be set up for catalysing investments in the sector, mainly from NRIs, and a tourism entrepreneurship meet would be conducted to lure potential investors. A Kerala Tourism Entrepreneurship Fund too has been planned. The potential of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board would be utilised for developing infrastructure facilities.

Projects would be implemented in select destinations on a public-private partnership basis such as the Jatayupara tourism project at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district.

Joint efforts

It has been proposed to have 1,000 new classified homestays and develop programmes of international significance such as the Kochi Biennale. The department would cooperate in the conduct of international book festivals, music festivals, and the International Film Festival of Kerala. Green protocol would be implemented in the sector, to make destinations plastic-free.

Tourist destinations would be made more differently abled-friendly and would be kept clean and hygienic with the involvement of local bodies. A special campaign would be launched for promoting festivals such as Onam, Thrissur Pooram, and such others. Special tour packages would be worked out to various destinations that have still not become popular for promoting weekend tours within the State. The classification system for destinations would be restructured to improve their service quality.

A person of international repute would be made the brand ambassador of Kerala Tourism and tourism would be included in the school curriculum as a subject. Tourism clubs would be activated and a grading system would be introduced for human resource development in the sector.