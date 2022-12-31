Tourism police initiate action against illegal vessels

December 31, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Tourism police have initiated action against houseboats and shikhara boats found operating flouting norms in Alappuzha.

The move follows the drowning of a tourist from Telangana after a houseboat sank at the Kannitta boat jetty at Pallathuruthy on Thursday. “We have inspected a total of 17 vessels. Five each houseboats and shikhara vessels have been found conducting services without mandatory certificates. Reports have been submitted to the Alappuzha North police and Ports department to take further action against the illegal crafts,” said a Tourism police official on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Melton Jose, the owner of the sunken boat. His arrest was recorded on Friday. Officials said the stricken craft was not licensed to operate.