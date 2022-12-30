Tourism overdose makes ‘Padayappa’ see red

December 30, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - IDUKKI

Padayappa, a wild elephant popular among local people and tourists in Munnar, is turning increasingly violent. On Wednesday evening, the tusker broke two motorbikes at Kuttiyarvalley near Munnar. According to Forest department officials, the din of heavy traffic and the repeated attempts by tourists to take selfies with it provoked the animal. Traffic was disrupted in the area for an hour, till the elephant moved back to the forest.

“Some tour operators are offering packages that include a glimpse from of Padayappa from up close. The reality is that the wild elephant can charge at the people any time. In recent times, such tourism activities have increased in Munnar. It could have resulted in the recent violent behaviour of the tusker,” said a source.

Tourists warned

Devikulam range officer P.V. Vegi too said Padayappa could have been provoked by tourists. “Visitors try to take selfies too close to the elephant, which is dangerous. The Forest department has warned tourists against approaching the tusker. Those who do not abide by the instruction will face action,” said Mr. Vegi. The official added that the Forest department closely monitoring Padayappa’s movements.

Assistant forest veterinary surgeon Nisha Rachel said that in a recent inspection, no health issues were detected in Padayappa. “Raiding vegetable and fruit shops is a common habit of the tusker, and its food habit is also different from other wild elephants,” said Dr. Rachel.

Elephant expert P.S. Essa told The Hindu that tourists and local people should realise that Padayappa is a wild animal. “Padayappa is a familiar figure in Munnar, but people should not block its way and should watch it only from a safe distance,” said Mr. Essa.

M.N. Jayachandran, district secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), said that the Forest department should book cases against those who offer ‘Padayappa tourism’ in Munnar.