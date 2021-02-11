Tourism on comeback trail, says Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 February 2021 00:42 IST

A string of projects inaugurated

Setting sight on the post-pandemic upsurge in tourism activities, Kerala has rolled out a string of projects at a cost of ₹60 crore, giving greater visibility to 25 spots, many of them in rural and semi-urban areas.

Inaugurating the projects through videoconferencing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that tourism in the State was on the comeback trail from the pandemic-induced crisis and the government was committed to providing all support.

Advertising

Advertising

The projects dedicated include the Thalassery Heritage Project Phase-1, Sasthampara Tourism Project, Aranmula Destination Development, Ramakkalmedu Tourism Development Project, Kumarakom Cultural Centre, Thunchan Smarakam renovation, Beach Tourism Project, and Bekal Beach Park.

The other projects, located in different districts, are Shanghumughom Chacha Nehru Park Recreation Club, Asramam Ground Beautification, Village Crafts Museum , Kottarakara Pulamon Thodu, Meenpidipara Tourism Project, Pereunthenaruvi Tourism Project, Arukutty Houseboat Terminal, Erumeli Tourism Hub, Cheppara Eco Tourism Village, Rock Garden, Arippara waterfalls, Thonikkadavu tourism Project, development of Karapuzha dam , Kanthanpara waterfalls renovation, Pazhassi Park beautification-phase-2, Thalassery Heritage Project-phase-1, New Mahe Boat Terminal, and Mavilakadappuram Boat Terminal.