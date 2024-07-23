Tourism Minister to inaugurate Malabar River Festival on Friday

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Malabar River Festival at Pulikkayam in Kodenchery at 11.30 a.m. on Friday. Thiruvambady MLA Linto Joseph will preside over the event.

The free-style events will be held at Meenthullippara in Chakkittapara grama panchayat on Thursday which will be flagged off by MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan.

The event will conclude at Elanthakadavu in Pulloorampara at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu will distribute prizes to the winners.

Several cultural programmes will be organised as part of the festival at Pulikkayam, including one by the Folklore Academy at 6 p.m on Friday and a concert led by playback singer Athul Narukara at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The event organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council and the Department of Local Self-Government with the support of the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association will feature hundreds of Kayakers from across the world competing in two categories to bag the titles of Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani.

As many as 13 international kayakers from eight countries, apart from other States, are taking part in the competitions to be held in Chalippuzha and Iruvazhinji in Kodenchery and Thiruvambady panchayats respectively in upland Kozhikode.