Tourism mela begins at Vypeen

Event till September 6

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 04, 2022 00:09 IST

Aarpo 2022 – a tourism mela at Vypeen, was inaugurated at Kuzhipilly Beach by K.N. Unnikrishnan, MLA.

He cited the relevance of such melas, at a time when socio-cultural spaces were on the decline.

Addressing the event online, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the mela would provide an impetus to tourism activities in the district.

A food fest by Kudumbashree is among the attractions at the mela that is on till September 6.

