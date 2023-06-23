ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism information officer caught while taking bribe in Alappuzha

June 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) officers on Friday arrested Alappuzha District Tourism Information Officer K.J. Haris while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for issuing a license to a homestay. Officials said the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from a Mararikulam native to inspect the place and submit a report for issuing the licence. The applicant approached the VACB. As directed by the Vigilance officials, he paid the first instalment of ₹2,000 to Haris at the latter’s office. A team led by VACB DySP Gireesh P. Sarathi caught him red-handed.

