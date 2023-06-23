HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism information officer caught while taking bribe in Alappuzha

June 23, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) officers on Friday arrested Alappuzha District Tourism Information Officer K.J. Haris while accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for issuing a license to a homestay. Officials said the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from a Mararikulam native to inspect the place and submit a report for issuing the licence. The applicant approached the VACB. As directed by the Vigilance officials, he paid the first instalment of ₹2,000 to Haris at the latter’s office. A team led by VACB DySP Gireesh P. Sarathi caught him red-handed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.