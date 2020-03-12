Tourism industry airs concerns to govt.

Tourism industry stakeholders have flagged the lack of common guidelines in handling the COVID-19 scare and the attitude towards foreign tourists, branding them as carriers of coronavirus.

The industry, hit by a dip in arrivals, aired the concerns after the Idukki Collector ordered hotels and resorts not to accept bookings till March 31.

“With this, an impression of shutdown has been created and we are getting calls from tour operators and tourists. Enquiries are pouring into reservation desks whether it is safe to holiday,” Abraham George, member, National Tourism Advisory Council, said.

Directives issued by District Collectors and District Medical Officers have upset the industry. “Confusion prevails over these directives as they vary from district to district. A directive by the Director of Health Services should have minimised the damage,” he said.

The industry is upset with the attitude towards foreign tourists who are in Kerala after visiting other States. A few tourists from Germany were denied rooms at Kanjirapally and instances of harassment have also been reported. A rally has been taken out with the support of a panchayat member at another place to oust foreigners terming them as carriers of coronavirus.

The industry has flagged these concerns at a tourism advisory council convened by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran here on Wednesday.

“We are with the government and for preventive steps. A common Statewide directive is needed to avoid confusion,” senior vice president, IATO, E.M. Najeeb said. The Minister assured them that steps would be taken to address their concerns.

Meanwhile, Kerala Tourism cancelled the maiden Domestic Kerala Blog Express that was to be flagged off from March 25 from the State capital.

Thirty domestic bloggers was to board a branded luxury bus - Kerala Blog Express- for a two-week journey to the north to promote the destination and niche tourist products.