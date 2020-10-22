Tourism in Pala gets a boost

KOTTAYAM

22 October 2020 22:55 IST

CM opens Green Tourism Complex in town

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday inaugurated the Meenachil River View Park and Green Tourism Complex in Pala town as part of the Green Tourism Circuit, which connects visitor attractions and pilgrimage centres across the high ranges of Kottayam and Idukki.

The main attraction of the project, the first of its kind by the Tourism Department, is the Green Tourism Complex that has come up at the point where the Lalam stream converges with the Meenachil river. The bridge that connects to the complex is built on the lines of the London Bridge.

It also has an underground structure having a glass roof, similar to the Love Museum in Paris. The authorities have also set up a snack bar, open conference area, river viewing platform, and electric lighting in the complex.

The project was kick-started during the tenure of K.M Mani as minister in the previous UDF government. It, however, got a fresh lease of life following the election of Mani C. Kappan as the legislator of Pala.

According to officials, the Green Tourism Circuit aims to connect the tourist destinations and pilgrimage centres in the eastern region of Kottayam with Pala as its gateway.

The first phase of the project, which received administrative sanction in 2013, envisages construction of pilgrim amenities at Ramapuram Nalambalam, Bharananganam Sri Krishnaswamy Temple, Edappadi Anandashanmukha Swamy Temple, and Ezhacheri Uma Maheshwara Temple.

Land has been made available at Ilaveezhapoonchira and Illikkal Kallu in Meenachil taluk and at Kulamavu and Kumili in Idukki for expansion of the project.

The Green Tourism Circuit Society was revamped in 2017 with the Tourism Minister as its chairman.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the programme, via videoconferencing.

Mani C. Kappen unveiled the plaque at the newly inaugurated park. Thomas Chazhikadan, MP, and Jose K. Mani MP, Tourism Secretary Rani George, Director Balakiran attended the programme.