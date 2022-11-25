Tourism in Kerala has rebounded from gloom of COVID-19: Tourism Minister

November 25, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The period from January to September also saw a 600%-increase in foreign tourist arrivals to the State, according to P.A. Mohamed Riyas

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said the State has registered a 196% surge in domestic tourist arrivals in the first three quarters of the current year as compared to the corresponding period a year ago.

An indication of the “spectacular comeback” from the pandemic-triggered downturn, Kerala received a total of 1,33,80,000 domestic tourists in nine months till September, notching a 1.49% increase when compared to the same period during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic period, Mr. Riyas told a press conference here on Friday.

According to him, the period from January to September also saw a 600%-increase in foreign tourist arrivals to the State. Kerala tourism grew by 120% amid a 12.07% surge in State Gross Domestic Product in 2021-22 which is above the national average, according to statistics released by the Department of Economics and Statistics.

He added that Keravan Kerala, Kerala Tourism’s caravan tourism project will be further developed as it had tremendous scope to attract foreign tourists. Plans are afoot to develop caravan parks in Bolgatty and Kumarakom.

Right signals

“The State has succeeded in sending the right signals to the world by focusing on domestic tourism without slackening efforts to position itself as a global hub that promises diverse experiences to visitors, The prominent products highlighted by campaigns included Champions Boat League. Besides, the government strengthened regional tourism by marking new circuits. The ensuing Beypore International Water Fest in Kozhikode is expected to attract more tourists to north Kerala by the turn of the year,” The Minister pointed out.

The third quarter of 2022 saw Ernakulam district ranking first in domestic tourism with 28,93,961 tourist visits, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (21,46,969), Idukki (17,85,276), Thrissur (15,07,511), and Wayanad (10,93,175). There has also been a notable increase in footfalls in three upland districts of the State- Idukki (47.55%), Wayanad (34.57%), and Pathanamthitta (47.69%).

Tamil Nadu topped the State-wise breakup of visitors in nine months clocking 11,60,336 tourists followed by Karnataka (7,67,262), Maharashtra (3,82,957), Andhra Pradesh (1,95,594), and Delhi (1,40,471).

