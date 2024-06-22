GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism destinations in Idukki to get EV charging points soon

Published - June 22, 2024 08:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Wagamon Medows tourism destination in Idukki

A view of the Wagamon Medows tourism destination in Idukki | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

The major tourism destinations in Idukki will soon get Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points.

According to officials, an executive meeting of the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) presided over by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine on Saturday decided to install the EV stations in major tourism destinations in the district.

In the first phase, the EV stations would be installed at Wagamon Meadows, Wagamon Adventure Park, Amenity Centre Elappara, Panchalimedu viewpoint, Amenity Centre Peermade, Ramakkalmedu Tourism Centre, Aruvikkuzhi Tourism Centre, Sreenarayanapuram Ripple Waterfalls, Munnar Children’s Park, Amenity Centre Paremavu and Kumily DD Office.

The meeting also reviewed the works of the Panchalimedu tourism project’s second phase and the Idukki ethnic village. A digital museum will be set up at the settlement movement at Idukki. The meeting also decided to install more lightning arresters at Wagamon Meadows and Adventure Park.

The meeting sanctioned approval for the Children Park at Malankara Dam, Aruvizkkuzhi tourism project phase 2, Mattupetty Dam development and beautification, Alunkappara tourism project, and Ramakkalmedu tourism project renovation, as well as 14 tourism projects in the district.

Udumbanchola MLA, M.M. Mani, Devikulam MLA, A. Raja, District collector Sheeba George, and tourism deputy director Shine K.S., among others, attended the meeting.

