Tourism dept. finds it tough to implement COVID-19 protocol

Kozhikode

09 December 2020 00:24 IST

Visitors to tourist centres neglecting restrictions

With most tourist centres in the district thrown open to public post the lockdown, the Tourism Department is having a hard time ensuring that the COVID-19 protocol is being adhered to. Despite several warnings from the Health Department and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), visitors tend to neglect some of the restrictions.

“People come to these places with children. They realise their lapse only when we point it out and send them back. How can they ignore such an important aspect?,” said DTPC Secretary C.P. Beena.

Visitors to most tourist centres are regulated by entry passes and, hence, ensuring physical distancing is not a challenge in such places. However, the open beaches pose a huge risk. Other than the Kappad beach, all other beaches in the district are open to all. “We have designated the duty of controlling public in these beaches to other departments, like Ports, as we are unable to handle the situation alone,” said Ms. Beena, adding that people were flocking to the tourism centres with families. “Their tendency to bring food and eat together at these places is another problem,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has issued a fresh set of guidelines for tourists. Apart from maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks, they have been advised against discarding used masks carelessly. The public has been advised against visiting tourist centres if they showed any symptoms such as fever.