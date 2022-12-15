Tourism department to launch Jain circuit in Wayanad

December 15, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Tourism department is preparing to launch the first Jain tourism circuit in southern India in Wayanad district.

The project, to be launched in association with the Wayanad District tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), the Ministry of Tourism, and the Jain Samajam, aims to provide a new experience to tourists by connecting Jain temples in the district, DTPC secretary K.G. Ajeesh said.

It will also give an opportunity to tourists to learn and comprehend the culture of Jains as well as the history of temples. As many as 12 Jain temples in three taluks of the district will be connected under the circuit. The highest number of Jain people in the State, close to 2,000 members of 450 families, are living in the district and the circuit will help to learn more about the customs and rituals of the community, he said.

The DTPC will organise the Jain Ride Season 2, a 100-km bicycle ride connecting the 12 Jain temples, to promote the tourism circuit on December 17 , he said. The ride will begin at 7 a.m. from the Mailadippara hill here on the day.

