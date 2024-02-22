Tourism department sanctions 9 projects worth ₹7.54 crore

February 22, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reinforcing its plan to turn Kerala into an experiential destination for all seasons, the State Tourism department has accorded administrative sanction for nine projects worth ₹7.54 crore to boost infrastructure for tourists. Implementation of these projects will enhance capacity substantially and add new features to some of the highly promising sites in Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

“Together, these projects will help enhance the capacity of various attractive sites at a time when tourist footfall in the State has been steadily increasing. Completion of these projects will further establish Kerala as an integrated tourism destination that offers diverse choices to visitors,” Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. In Kannur district, the identified sites are Peralassery river view park and Parapram regulator-cum-bridge (₹99, 21,324) and Thalassery Fort Walk (₹99,99,999).

The works to be taken up in Kozhikode district are the eco-tourism project, Nambikkulam (₹72,32,600), Fulcrum Sand Banks as part of the Sargalaya Integrated Tourism Circuit (₹60,00,000), Renovation of Ansari Park in Kozhikode city (₹99,99,999), beautification of Kavumkulam pond at Kadalundi, Beypore (₹99,16,324), and renovation of the boat jetty at Akalapuzha in Koyilandi (₹49,74,719). The set of schemes also include Vatika Sila Park, Palakkad (₹75,00,000) and Renovation of Nehru Park, Thrissur (₹99,99,000).

These schemes will further strengthen Kerala’s standing in sun-rise segments like river-based hospitality and activities, ecotourism and heritage site visits, aligning well with the government’s policy of sustainable and inclusive destination development.

