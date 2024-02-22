GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tourism department sanctions 9 projects worth ₹7.54 crore

February 22, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Reinforcing its plan to turn Kerala into an experiential destination for all seasons, the State Tourism department has accorded administrative sanction for nine projects worth ₹7.54 crore to boost infrastructure for tourists. Implementation of these projects will enhance capacity substantially and add new features to some of the highly promising sites in Kozhikode, Kannur, Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

“Together, these projects will help enhance the capacity of various attractive sites at a time when tourist footfall in the State has been steadily increasing. Completion of these projects will further establish Kerala as an integrated tourism destination that offers diverse choices to visitors,” Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. In Kannur district, the identified sites are Peralassery river view park and Parapram regulator-cum-bridge (₹99, 21,324) and Thalassery Fort Walk (₹99,99,999).

The works to be taken up in Kozhikode district are the eco-tourism project, Nambikkulam (₹72,32,600), Fulcrum Sand Banks as part of the Sargalaya Integrated Tourism Circuit (₹60,00,000), Renovation of Ansari Park in Kozhikode city (₹99,99,999), beautification of Kavumkulam pond at Kadalundi, Beypore (₹99,16,324), and renovation of the boat jetty at Akalapuzha in Koyilandi (₹49,74,719). The set of schemes also include Vatika Sila Park, Palakkad (₹75,00,000) and Renovation of Nehru Park, Thrissur (₹99,99,000).

These schemes will further strengthen Kerala’s standing in sun-rise segments like river-based hospitality and activities, ecotourism and heritage site visits, aligning well with the government’s policy of sustainable and inclusive destination development.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.