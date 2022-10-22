Tourism circuit to learn about Jain culture in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau
October 22, 2022 21:42 IST

KALPETTA

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that all possible steps would be adopted to tap the tourism potential of Wayanad.

Speaking after releasing a logo of the Wayanad Jain Tourism Circuit here on Saturday, Mr. Riyas said special tourism pavilions would be set up at airports as a part of the initiative.

The possibility of setting up caravan parks and heli-tourism in the district was under consideration, the Minister said.

The tourism circuit, to be set up in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Jaina Samajam, envisages providing a new experience to tourists by connecting Jain temples in the district.

It will also give an opportunity to tourists to learn and comprehend the culture of Jains as well as the history of temples.

