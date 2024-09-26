GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism award for KITTS in education category

Published - September 26, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) has bagged the Metro Expedition Tourism Award 2024 for best contribution in tourism-education category. The award is instituted by Metro Expedition Magazine to honour outstanding contributions under various categories in tourism and hospitality industry. KITTS Director Dileep M.R. received the award from J. Chinchu Rani, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Set up by the State government to create a pool of well-skilled human resource in the tourism and hospitality sector, KITTS is an affiliated member of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) and is an authorised learning centre of IATA (International Air Transport Association). KITTS offers over 10 different industry-based courses, including MBA, and conducts free training programmes for the State and Central governments.

September 26, 2024

